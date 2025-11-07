OHA approves $6.1M in emergency relief for beneficiaries impacted by federal shutdown

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees approved a plan to expend up to $6.1 million in OHA emergency assistance funding to Native Hawaiian beneficiaries impacted by the federal government shutdown.

“When our people need help the most, OHA will be there for them,” said OHA Board Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele. “We look to provide money to nearly 15,000 of our most vulnerable beneficiaries with the $6.1 million we’ve set aside to address this emergency so that they can buy food and pay for other essential household needs”

The plan calls for OHA to make payments of up to $350 to beneficiaries who are kūpuna (age 60 and older), low-income adults, or disabled beneficiaries who receive SNAP benefits but are excluded from the state’s Hawaiʻi Relief Program.

Another group of beneficiaries – Native Hawaiian furloughed federal civilian workers earning no more than 400% of the Federal Poverty Level – would be eligible to receive payments of up to $1,200.

“We believe we’re targeting two groups of our beneficiaries who might otherwise be inadequately served or fall through the cracks of other relief programs,” said OHA Interim CEO Summer Sylva. “When Hawaiians help Hawaiians, our aloha and pilina deepen. By caring for those most in need, we strengthen our lāhui for this moment—and for all that lies ahead.”

OHA plans to partner with the Hawaiian Council to administer the emergency relief program. Applications for assistance will open on Monday, November 10, with the Hawaiian Council managing intake and verification.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive $350 gift cards (for SNAP recipients) or $1,200 checks (for furloughed federal workers). The program aims to provide immediate financial relief to help Native Hawaiian households cover food, housing, and essential living expenses during the shutdown.

For more information, beneficiaries can visit www.oha.org/kokua or contact kokua@oha.org.