Haʻikū Community Association to host final public meeting of 2025 on Nov. 12

PC: Ha‘ikū Community Association.

The Haʻikū Community Association has announced it will host its last meeting of 2025 on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Haʻikū Community Center.

The meeting will include updates on local initiatives, water stewardship and civic engagement from the following groups and individuals:

Hal Mauro-Koike , Department of Aquatic Resources

, Department of Aquatic Resources Maui Police Department – “Talk Story” session addressing community questions, safety and local concerns

– “Talk Story” session addressing community questions, safety and local concerns Updates from Maui Invasive Species Committee (MISC)

Megan Degaia, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority – Maui Destination Management Action Plan updates and future initiatives

County and state representatives have been invited to share updates on the state and county budgets. The meeting agenda will also include updates on Haʻikū Community Association projects and activities, such as upcoming community clean-ups.

Light refreshments and pūpū will be served. Snack donations are also welcome. HCA encourages bringing nonperishable food donations to the meeting for Maui Food Bank.

For more information about the meeting, contact Kristine Kozuki, HCA project manager, at 808-870-6879. For information about HCA activities, visit haikumaui.org.