Maui live fire training scheduled Nov. 10, 12, 18 and 19

The Maui Fire Department will conduct wildland live fire training on Nov. 10, 12, 18 and 19, as part of our 42nd Recruit Class. This training will be conducted in Waikapū, across from the Maui Tropical Plantation.

Smoke associated with this training will be visible between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

MFD will have three relief engines, two tankers, two safety officers, 7-9 wildland training cadre personnel, and 10 fire department recruits on site to ensure proper management and safety during this critical phase of recruit training.