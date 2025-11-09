Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort appoints Lanikai Lindsey as Resort Manager

Lanikai Lindsey. PC: Four Seasons Resort

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced the appointment of Lanikai Lindsey to Resort Manager of Wellness Retreat Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort. He comes to the award-winning Wellness Retreat most recently from his position as Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

This marks a return to Lānaʻi for Lindsey, who helped open the Lodge at Kōʻele nearly two decades ago as part of the original Four Seasons rebranding team.

Born and raised in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i, Lanikai began his career 23 years ago at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai as front desk receptionist, the first step in a career that would take him across the continent and back home again. Over the years, he has held leadership roles in rooms, housekeeping, and food and beverage across multiple properties including Dallas, St. Louis and Las Vegas.

“Lanikai’s leadership style is defined by empathy, authenticity, and a deep sense of kuleana, responsibility to both people and place,” according to the announcement. “Together with his strength in fostering deep relationships, he ensures alignment of values and vision at every level, such as supporting the team and community through the devastating Maui wildfires of 2023 with compassion, clarity, and heart. “

In his new role at Sensei Lānaʻi, Lanikai will bring this same spirit of purpose and innovation to an environment where unmatched hospitality, reputable specialists and natural beauty combine to offer a customized experience to discover well-being anywhere on one’s health journey. His extensive operational experience, from leading complex capital projects to designing bespoke guest experiences, positions him to oversee Sensei’s continued evolution as a premier wellness enclave.