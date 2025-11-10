12th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival sparkles with aloha, community support

2025 MIMCF crowd. The Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival is Maui County’s largest products show.

The 12th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival concluded this weekend past with resounding success, according to event organizers, delivering two days of vibrant community gathering, spirited activities, and overwhelming enthusiasm for local products.

The event, held Nov. 7 and 8, shone as a beacon of local pride, showcasing the very best of what Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi have to offer.

Shopping at the 2025 MIMCF. The Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival is Maui County’s largest products show.

“From the moment the gates opened, the excitement was palpable, with the community lining up early Saturday morning to be among the first in the gate to receive a festival tote and explore a dazzling array of over 140 local vendors,” organizers said. “From exquisite handcrafted items and unique art prints to innovative homegrown products and gourmet treats, the festival was a true celebration of local ingenuity and talent.”

Hula Cookies at the 2025 MIMCF. The Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival is Maui County’s largest products show.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

While final attendance numbers tracked at approximately 7,500 people, aligning with current visitor counts, the joy and excitement for locally made goods reached an all-time high, underscoring the deep community commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs, according to the Maui Chamber of Commerce which presented the event.

“The atmosphere was charged with positivity, fun activities, live entertainment, and robust connections formed between makers and enthusiastic shoppers,” organizers said.

2025 MIMCF crowd. The Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival is Maui County’s largest products show.

Vendors shared their positive experiences on social media. One expressed gratitude for the support and the opportunity to display their work alongside other makers. Another invited attendees to visit and celebrate vendors while enjoying local food and music. Yet another vendor highlighted their mission to “celebrate happiness and aloha” with pieces designed to “inspire smiles and spread good vibes”.

2025 MIMCF food trucks. The Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival is Maui County’s largest products show.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura also shared her enthusiasm, emphasizing the festival’s role in creating “lifetime memories” and bringing the community together. This sentiment resonated with attendees and provided a boost of community spirit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event was presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce with support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and corporate and community sponsors. The MIMCF is considered Maui County’s largest products show.