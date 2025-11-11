HDOT releases Multimodal Transportation Plan advancing Navahine Climate Settlement commitments 

Priority Multimodal Network. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation website

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s release of its Priority Multimodal Network Plan marks another major milestone in implementing the Navahine v. Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Settlement Agreement, the world’s first judicially enforceable climate settlement requiring a government to achieve zero transportation emissions by 2045.

This new plan identifies 132 transportation projects, including 52 new miles of bike paths, 48 new miles of sidewalks and walking paths, and 32 new bus improvement projects that will expand safe, affordable, and low-carbon mobility options across the islands. HDOT plans to invest 307 million dollars over the next 10 years to complete these bike, pedestrian, and transit improvements statewide.

These projects build on the commitments made under the Navahine Settlement Agreement to decarbonize Hawaiʻi’s transportation system and transition toward zero-emission mobility by 2045. Together with the Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan, this multimodal network creates a clear roadmap for how HDOT will prioritize emissions reductions while improving quality of life for Hawaiʻi residents.

Importantly, HDOT has committed to treating the plan as a living document and is inviting the community to submit comments on their plan, ensuring accountability to the youth plaintiffs and the broader community as new data, technologies, and community feedback emerge.

“The youth plaintiffs’ courage and vision continue to shape Hawaiʻi’s transportation future,” said Andrea Rodgers, Deputy Director of US Strategy with Our Children’s Trust and lead attorney for the youth plaintiffs. “This new multimodal network plan shows that the Navahine Settlement Agreement is driving real, tangible progress toward Hawaiʻi’s zero-emissions future, these projects will not only reduce emissions but will also make our communities safer and more connected.”

“Building out our network of bikeways, walkways, and busways is key to providing safe and affordable transportation options for Hawai‘i residents. We encourage the public to attend the public meetings and comment on HDOTs plan to ensure that community priorities for multimodal projects are included,” said Kylie Wager Cruz, Earthjustice Senior Attorney and counsel for the youth plaintiffs.

As part of its commitment to community input and transparency under the Navahine Settlement Agreement, HDOT is inviting the public to participate in a series of virtual public meetings to learn about and provide feedback on the Priority Multimodal Network Plan. Each meeting will highlight projects planned for a specific county:

Kauaʻi – Monday Nov. 10, 2025, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Register here: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

Maui County – Thursday Nov. 13, 2025, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Register here: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

Oʻahu – Monday Nov. 17, 2025, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Register here: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

Hawaiʻi Island – Tuesday Nov. 18, 2025, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Register here: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

The plaintiffs, together with Our Children’s Trust and Earthjustice, will continue collaborating with HDOT to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the most impactful projects and emissions-reduction strategies identified in this plan.