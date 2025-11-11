Maui Health Foundation representative to speak at Rotary meeting in Lahaina

Leana Taylor

The upcoming meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset on Nov. 18 features Leana Taylor, director of philanthropy at the Maui Health Foundation. Her position was created to expand outreach efforts in support of Maui’s healthcare system.

Taylor’s presentation will provide detailed information on an initiative the Foundation is currently fundraising for: the Hale Makamae Sensory Room, designed to support residents with severe mental and physical disabilities at the Kula Hospital’s Hale Makamae unit. Additionally, she will discuss the Trauma Bay at Maui Memorial and offer a comprehensive overview of the Maui Health Foundation.

Born at Maui Memorial Medical Center and raised in Mākena and Kīhei, Taylor brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical education, sales and marketing in the medical equipment field. Her background includes a strong track record in leadership, project management, and business development.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street, Lahaina, 96761. The social period will begin at 5 p.m., with the meeting program scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are invited to contribute a potluck item for sharing during the social period. To attend this meeting email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.