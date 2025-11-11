Three names surface on list to fill vacant council seat for Kahului residency area

Councilmembers will choose from a list of three names when seeking to fill the council vacancy for the Kahului residency area at a special meeting planned to start Nov. 20 and conclude by Nov. 25, the Office of Council Services announced.

The nomination period to fill the vacancy created by last month’s passing of Council Member Tasha Kama ended at noon on Monday. The three nominees are:

Virgilio (“Leo”) R. Agcolicol, self-nominated.

Kelson Kauanoe Batangan, nominated by Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins.

Carol Lee Kamekona, nominated by Council Member Shane M. Sinenci.

By adopting Resolution 25-202, FD1 on Nov. 3, the councilmembers set a process to fill the vacancy consistent with the County Charter. The council must fill the vacancy by adopting a resolution by Nov. 25, or the appointment authority will go to the mayor.

The special meeting will be livestreamed on Akakū Channel 53, at MauiCounty.us and on the council’s Facebook and YouTube pages and will have an in-person component in the Council Chamber in Wailuku. For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664

