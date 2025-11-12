Upcountry Strong launches fundraising campaign to sustain Upcountry Pantry

PC: Upcountry Strong

Upcountry Strong, a Maui-based nonprofit that grew from neighborhood food drives during the pandemic into a vital community resource, has launched a fundraising campaign to sustain operations of its Upcountry Pantry into 2026.

The pantry opened in August 2024 after years of grassroots organizing. Affectionately known by the community as “Da Store” — is the only brick-and-mortar food distribution site of its kind in Upcountry.

Each week, it provides frozen proteins such as ground beef and venison, fresh produce, eggs, and pantry staples to hundreds of households. The organization emphasizes dignity, nutrition, and locally sourced food—ensuring recipients receive balanced meals rather than only shelf-stable items.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“From kupuna and keiki to families housing fire survivors, the need in our community has only grown,” said Claudia Garcia, President of Upcountry Strong. “We are proud to stand with our neighbors, but we need the community’s help to keep the pantry doors open into next year.”

Who the Pantry Serves

Kupuna (elderly residents)

Families and keiki

Fire survivors and displaced residents from Upcountry and across Maui

Working households and those who lost jobs due to wildfire impacts

Neighbors housing survivors

Growing Demand

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upcountry Strong continues to see rising demand for assistance. The pantry registers around 50 new clients each month, averaging 10 or more new households every week, primarily through word of mouth from family and friends already receiving support. Currently, the pantry assists 180–200 clients per week, serving roughly 800 individual clients and 2,000 family members each month.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Funding Needs

The pantry currently spends around $8,000–$10,000 per month on food, rent, and utilities. While funding is secured through Dec. 31, 2025, when the current lease ends, an additional $100,000 is needed to keep “Da Store” open through 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

How to Help

Donate on Giving Tuesday (December 2, 2025): Global Giving will match donations made that day, doubling community impact.

Support year-round: Contributions cover pantry rent, utilities, and food purchases from local farmers and suppliers.

Donate fresh produce or frozen proteins: Upcountry Strong partners with local ranchers and producers to provide high-quality food to families in need.

The emphasis of this campaign is simple: to keep “Da Store” opening its doors in 2026 — a space where dignity, care, and community continue to feed Maui’s families.

Donations can be made online or by mail:

Online: https://www.upcountrystrong.org/donate

Mail: Upcountry Strong, 196 S. Makaleha Pl. Makawao, Hawaii 96768

For more information, visit www.UpcountryStrong.org or follow @upcountrystrong on Instagram and Facebook.