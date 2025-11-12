Wisdom Circles Oceania uses Rotary grant to expand wildfire recovery programs

Community Arts tent sponsored by Wisdom Circles serve hundreds of fire affected families of all ages at the Honokōwai Hub shortly after the fires in 2023. (Courtesy: Wisdom Circles Oceania)

Wisdom Circles Oceania received a $57,520 grant from the Hawai‘i Rotary District 5000 Foundation Maui Fires Relief Fund to support well-being and healing services for youth, families and frontline workers impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

The funding helps the organization expand its cultural and therapeutic programs aimed at increasing connection and community engagement in ongoing recovery efforts.

“Especially during a time of year that can feel particularly heavy with loss, this support enables us to extend our reach, offer spaces of genuine care and be present to hold space through grief and healing,” said Sierra Dew, director of Wisdom Circles Oceania.

Art created with Wisdom Circles Oceania at a Mālama Your Kumu event in July 2025, serving over 100 Lahaina teachers. (Courtesy: Wisdom Circles Oceania)

With Rotary’s support, Wisdom Circles Oceania carries out the following activities:

Eight community healing workshops at Hale ‘O Lā‛ie survivor housing in Kīhei;

Four community healing workshops at Hanakaōʻō Beach Park (Sept. 14, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14);

Four in-person support workshops for frontline workers and service providers involved in the relief efforts;

Eight online coaching and well-being workshops for frontline workers and service providers involved in the relief efforts;

Fourty-eight cumulative hours of individualized and group mentorship to Lahaina-based youth involved in the relief efforts; and

Trauma-informed Training for the WCO team and partner organizations.

Rotary in Hawai‘i comprises approximately 1,500 members across 45 clubs on O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island. Rotary District 5000 is part of a global network of 1.4 million Rotarians working to create lasting, positive change in communities around the world. Maui is home to eight Rotary Clubs. For more information about these clubs, contact Maui Island Resource Chair Joanne Laird at mamalrdo1@gmail.com.