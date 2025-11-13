HMSA Kaimana Scholarship applications now available for Hawai‘i high school seniors

Last year’s HMSA Kaimana Scholarship winners pose for a group shot at an awards ceremony June 1, 2025. The 2025 award cohort included graduates of Molokaʻi High School, Seabury Hall and King Kekaulike High School. (Courtesy: HMSA)

HMSA has announced that applications are now open for the 21st annual Kaimana Scholarship Program, which recognizes Hawai‘i high school seniors for excellence in academics, athletics and community service.

This year, HMSA will award 15 students $5,000 scholarships each. Applications are available online and open to graduating high school seniors.

New this year, eligibility has been expanded so students who participated in any school or club sport during high school may apply. In the past, students had to participate in a school league-sanctioned sport to be eligible.

“It’s always inspiring to see Hawaii’s next generation of young leaders achieve great things in and out of the classroom,” said HMSA CEO Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. “At HMSA, we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these well-rounded students in academics and athletics as well as in service to their communities.”

To be eligible, applicants must:

Graduate from a Hawai‘i high school in 2026 with a GPA of 2.75 or higher (verified by a transcript submitted by a school faculty member).

Have participated in at least one athletic sport during high school that included competition as an individual or as part of a team. Participation may include school sports or club sports.

Be involved in community service and school activities.

Write a personal statement and essay.

Provide two letters of recommendation from school faculty, mentors or coaches.

Recipients may use their scholarships to pay for college tuition, books, computers and room and board. Scholarship use is subject to National Collegiate Athletic Association rules and regulations for those who are participating in collegiate sports.

Scholarship recipients will be notified by email in April 2026. Recipients will be invited to the HMSA Kaimana Scholarship luncheon in June 2026, where they’ll be recognized for their achievements.

To learn more about eligibility requirements and apply, visit hmsa.com/kaimana. All applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.