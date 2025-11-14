Firefighters respond to two structure fires on Molokaʻi Wednesday afternoon

Firefighters responded to two structures fires Wednesday afternoon on Molokaʻi—one in Hoʻolehua and the other on Kalua Koi Road. The cause of both fires is under investigation.

Hoʻolehua structure fire (11.12.25) PC: Maui Fire Department

The first fire was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2025 in the 2600 block of Lihi Pali Ave. in Hoʻolehua.

Firefighters arrived to find a roughly 1,800 square foot structure fully involved. Crews extended hose lines to extinguish the fire and prevent spread into the neighboring brush. Responding units included: Engine 9, Engine 4 and Tanker 4.

No one was displaced, as the structure was reported abandoned prior to the fire. Fire officials say the structure, valued at $119,200, was a total loss.

The fire was brought under control at 4:15 p.m., extinguished at 7:14 p.m, and crews concluded response at 8 p.m.

Kalua Koi structure fire (11.12.25) PC: Maui Fire Department.

Firefighters also responded to a structure fire reported at 5:10 p.m. at Kalua Koi Road and Maunaloa Highway.

Firefighters arrived to find a 1,875 square ft barn and a 1,000 square foot storage shed fully involved with fire. Crews extended hose lines to control and extinguish the blaze. They were assisted by a Public Works tanker that supplied them with water at the scene.

Responding units included: Engine 12, Relief Engine 9, and a Public Works tanker.

No evacuations were needed, no injuries were reported, and no one was displaced.

Total fire damages have yet to be calculated, according to department officials.

The fire was brought under control at 5:44 p.m., it was extinguished at 8:58 p.m.

