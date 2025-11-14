Hawaiian language public pre-K classroom now open at Hāna Elementary School

Ready Keiki Lunchboxes Hana High & Elementary. PC: Courtesy Office of the Lt. Governor

“E Ola ka ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi,” which means “the Hawaiian language shall live,” was printed on the shirts of the 3- and 4-year-old keiki in the newest public preschool classroom at Hāna Elementary School. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who leads the state’s Ready Keiki preschool expansion initiative, and Sen. Lynn DeCoite visited the new Hawaiian language classroom earlier this month, which supports Hawaiian language and cultural education.

The new classroom brings the total number of the Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) Hawaiian language public preschool classrooms in the state to four: Blanche Pope Elementary, Hāna Elementary, Hauʻula Elementary, and Lānaʻi Elementary. The state opened its first EOEL Hawaiian language public preschool in 2024 under Ready Keiki — a milestone in expanding access to early learning while strengthening ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi education statewide.

Ready Keiki Lunchboxes Hana High & Elementary. PC: Courtesy Office of the Lt. Governor

“Hāna is a close-knit community, and it’s so important that our ʻohana who live there have access to preschool for their keiki. It’s especially exciting that this new pre-K classroom is rooted in Hawaiian values and language, grounding our youngest learners and future community leaders in place-based learning,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. “This is an important step in our collective kuleana to revitalize and perpetuate the Hawaiian language and culture for future generations.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The EOEL Hawaiian language pre-K programs provide an immersive environment for children to learn through both language and culture. The curriculum integrates early literacy, numeracy and social-emotional development with Hawaiian values, stories, songs, and traditions — nurturing academic growth, a strong sense of identity and connection to place.

Ready Keiki Lunchboxes Hana High & Elementary. PC: Courtesy Office of the Lt. Governor

“Through the EOEL Public Pre-K Program, we’re creating classrooms where every keiki feels seen, valued, and connected to their culture,” said Yuuko Arikawa-Cross, Executive Office on Early Learning director. “The Hawaiian language classroom in Hāna reflects our belief that early learning should celebrate who our children are and where they come from — and that their first educational experiences can strengthen both their futures and their communities.”

Hāna now has two public preschool classrooms — one Hawaiian language classroom and one English language classroom — giving families more options to access early learning opportunities close to home.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

EOEL Public Pre-K Program Campuses on Maui:

Haʻikū Elementary School

Kīhei Elementary School

Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School

Wailuku Elementary School

Hāna High & Elementary School * **

Kula Elementary School

Pukalani Elementary School

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Hawaiian language classroom

**Multiple classrooms

Each classroom in the state’s Public Pre-Kindergarten Program serves up to 20 students, ages 3 and 4, with priority given to children in foster care, families experiencing homelessness, or other at-risk circumstances. Enrollment is accepted year-round.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Families are encouraged to apply for an available seat or join a waitlist by visiting earlylearning.ehawaii.gov.

For more information, families can contact EOEL at 808-784-5350.