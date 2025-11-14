UH Maui College celebrates Arbor Month this Saturday

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College – Arbor Day

Maui Green & Beautiful and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College are hosting a free, family-friendly community event, Mālama the Trees 2025, at the Kahului campus Great Lawn this Saturday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s a celebration of the state’s Year of Our Community Forest Proclamation to promote the importance of the community forest, where we live, learn, work, play, and share knowledge,” said Program Manager Nicolette van der Lee.

Maui Green & Beautiful – Year of Our Community Forest.

“Recognized as a Tree Campus with the Arbor Day Foundation, UHMC and our Sustainability Committee are excited to promote environmental stewardship, sustainability, and community engagement during Arbor Month this year in celebration of our community forests,” she said.

“This year’s 12th Annual educational event will have Campus Tree Tours, Citizen Forester and Exceptional Tree Talks, Pruning and Climbing Demos by Arborists and tree experts, displays by environmental groups, local nonprofits’ booths and arborist demo promoting tree care, Plant a Seed, Take a Tree giveaway with Kauluwehi Biocultural Garden to support re-greening Lahaina, presentations in the Pilina Building with industry experts, food trucks, music, and TreeCircus performances,” said Maui Green & Beautiful Board Members Elaine Malina and Amy Muramatsu.

“This event is our way of sharing with our community, the Maui Green & Beautiful mission, dedicated to the protection, preservation and education about Maui’s trees,” said Malina and Mauramatsu.

For more information, visit https://www.mauibeautiful.org/.