Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally, Nov. 26

Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving awareness event File PC: (2023) Wendy Osher

The family and friends of Hannah Brown will gather in front of the County Building, located at 200 S. High Street in Wailuku, to kick off Maui County’s Impaired Driving Awareness Holiday Campaign at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

They will be joined by the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division, Hawaiʻi Alcohol Policy Alliance, Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth, Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The event will conclude with the 7th Annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event is organized an effort to change the mindset of people who drive impaired on drugs and or alcohol.

“Every impaired driving fatality can be prevented. We’re asking everyone in our community to help stop these needless tragedies on our roads and make sure everyone gets home safely to their loved ones,” said Lt. Kenneth Kihata of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“Each year, as we honor Hannah, especially with the holidays coming up, we hope it encourages people to stop and think before getting behind the wheel. Families like the Browns, and many others across Maui, still suffer the heartbreaking and preventable loss of loved ones because of drunk driving. If you plan to drink, please don’t drive. Make your plans ahead of time. When we work together as a community, we can make a real difference and save lives,” said Lt. Kihata.