Partial bridge collapse temporarily closes Mokuʻola Park ‘Coconut Island’ in Hilo

Coconut Island bridge collapse. PC: Hawaiʻi Police Department

Hawai‘i Island Police advise the public that Mokuʻola “Coconut Island” Park is temporarily closed following a partial collapse of the pedestrian bridge leading to the island on Friday.

About 7:40 a.m., as County crews were driving a mini-excavator over the bridge to conduct maintenance in the park, a portion of the bridge collapsed. One county worker was taken to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for precautionary measures although no injuries have been reported.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is currently assessing the structural damage, which is estimated to be at $2,000,000. Repair work will begin as soon as it is safe to do so. Until the bridge is secured and deemed safe for use, all access to Mokuʻola Island is prohibited.

The public is urged to avoid the area for their safety and to allow County personnel to conduct their assessment and repairs without interference.