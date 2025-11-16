Krank Cycles seeking volunteer help to assemble 450 bikes for Christmas giveaway

Christmas bicycle giveaway. PC: Krank Cycles Maui

Krank Cycles Maui is seeking volunteer help to assemble 450 bicycles for a Christmas giveaway for deserving keiki in Maui County.

Bike builds will occur on Saturdays, Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6 and 13, starting at 9 a.m. daily until finished, at Holy Family Church of Puʻunēnē (E Camp 5 Road).

Families, friends, service groups and businesses are encouraged to join, roll up their sleeves and be part of something that directly impacts the lives of Maui’s children during the holidays.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The bicycle shop organizes the bike build program each year to provide keiki in Maui County new bikes for the holidays. The giveaway is led by Maui businessman Jim Falk, who purchases the bikes as donations for Maui keiki who might otherwise go without.

To participate in the bike building, volunteers should email, look for social media or call Krank Cycles for details. No mechanical experience is required; however, those with tools are encouraged to bring them to use.

Volunteer contact information

Krank Cycles Mountain (Makawao): 808-572-2299

Krank Cycles Airport (Kahului): 808-893-2039

Krank Cycles West Maui (Lahaina): 808-481-4189

Website: krankmaui.com

Email: info@krankmaui.com