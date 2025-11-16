Previously on Oʻahu and Big Island, ‘Hot Kūpuna Nights’ a first for Lahaina on Nov. 20

Event flyer. (Courtesy: County of Maui)

The County of Maui Office of Recovery, in collaboration with Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society, is hosting Hot Kūpuna Nights on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Royal Lahaina Resort Ballroom.

The free evening will feature live music by Kuʻuipo Kumukahi and Friends and will be hosted by Alakaʻi Paleka. Light dinner and refreshments will be provided. Free parking is available. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society, a statewide organization dedicated to preserving mele Hawaiʻi and fostering intergenerational connection, has successfully hosted Hot Kūpuna Nights on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. This will be the first Hot Kūpuna Nights in Lahaina, creating a welcoming pathway for Lahaina’s kūpuna to access recovery resources in a setting that feels familiar, trusted and filled with aloha.

“Our kūpuna are the foundation of our community,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “They carry the stories, strength and wisdom that continue to guide us through recovery. Bringing comfort through music is one way that we can honor them — and ensure they feel seen and supported.”

The family-friendly gathering is designed to celebrate Lahaina’s kūpuna and provide a welcoming space to access wildfire recovery resources.

Program specialists and representatives from Office of Recovery programs and local nonprofit organizations, including Hoʻokumu Hou, Pono Legal, Na Hoaloha and others, will be on site to answer questions and connect with Lahaina kūpuna and their families.

“It is with great honor and love for Maui we humbly accept the invitation to share Hot Kūpuna Nights with our ʻohana in Lahaina. Holu a Hoʻomau, Kūkui ʻaʻā mau pioʻole i Kauaʻula, Iesū pū me ʻoukou pākahi a pau,” said Kuʻuipo Kumukahi, HMPS co-founder and creative director.

Participants are encouraged to RSVP through this link, https://tinyurl.com/hotkupunanightslahaina; however, walk-ins are welcome.