Flag guidance issued in honor of Maui Council Member Kama and Former Vice President Cheney

Gov. Josh Green has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Hawaiʻi to continue to be flown at half-staff at all state offices, state agencies and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities until sunset on Thursday, Nov. 20, in honor of Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama and former Vice President Dick Cheney. Funeral services for Kama will take place on Nov. 19, and for Cheney on Nov. 20.

Flags will return to full-staff at sunrise on Friday, Nov. 21.

The people of Hawaiʻi continue to mourn the loss of these two impactful leaders. We extend condolences to their ʻohana, colleagues, communities served and all whose lives they touched.