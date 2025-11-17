Maui Weather Forecast for November 17, 2025





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Today: Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 67 to 74. East winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 84. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 63 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 71 to 80. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows around 66. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 70 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows 58 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate trade winds will favor showers across windward and mauka areas today, while an upper level low just southwest of the islands pulls a swath of high clouds overhead. The upper level low will strengthen Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday and bring an increased chance of heavy showers, a few isolated thunderstorms on increasing trade winds, with flood potential increasing over the eastern end of the island chain. Chances of heavy rainfall will diminish late Wednesday into Thursday with breezy and somewhat wet trade wind weather expected. Another round of unsettled weather is possible next weekend.

Discussion

Looking at radar and satellite imagery, there are scattered showers ongoing across the whole island chain, with high clouds streaming in from the southwest and low clouds riding in on the trades. An upper level low centered just southwest of the island chain will continue to pull the shield of high clouds over the area from the south. With the low eroding the mid level ridge overnight and the elimination of the inversion, enhanced showers in the trades continues across the western half of the island chain this morning. Expect trades to diminish somewhat into early Tuesday as the atmosphere continues to destabilize and a cold front sinks closer south, pushing the weaker subtropical ridge far northeast of the state.

The upper level trough driving the front will begin to absorb the upper level low just southwest of the state. The resulting negatively titled upper level trough will produce difluence aloft within a narrow jet stream over the islands. The greatest forcing associated with this jet will likely be just south of the Big Island, where an area of deep tropical moisture will be drawn northward.

The GFS and ECMWF ensemble guidance suggests that the deepest moisture and greatest threat of heavy rainfall will remain south of the islands through at least midday Tuesday, with chances for rainfall along southeast and windward Big Island increasing during the afternoon. Have elected to remove scattered thunderstorms from the previous forecast as uncertainty is to high. Closer to the colder temperatures aloft, along the upper level trough axis, an isolated thunderstorm or heavy shower cannot be completely ruled out across the other islands. The highest chances for heavy rainfall favors late Tuesday afternoon or early evening into Wednesday, though differences in model guidance are producing some uncertainty. The wetter GFS is maintaining a more persistent upper level trough, while the ECMWF depicts a weaker upper level trough being absorbed more quickly into the large upper trough to the west. Both models suggest that the front will dissipate just north of the islands and that trade winds will ramp up as strong surface high pressure passes far to the north.

Under this breezy, moist, and unstable trade wind flow, windward and mauka areas will be the focus for heavy rainfall, while leeward areas will experience brief heavy and potentially frequent passing showers. The greatest threat for flooding continues to point toward the eastern end of the island chain, mainly on Big Island, where PWATs are in the 2in range. The GFS Ensemble 90th percentile solution shows 24 hour rainfall totals of around 5 to 7 inches. Given the model differences regarding potential rainfall totals, confidence is not high enough to issue a Flood Watch at this time.

Along with the flood threat, the high summits of the Big Island could experience periods of heavy snow and strong winds, however the the million dollar question will be the snow level, which will be hovering close to summit elevation. Holding off on any winter weather headlines at this time also due to the uncertainty.

The heavy rainfall threat will decrease during the day on Wednesday. The strong surface high passing to the north will maintain breezy trades, and even though PWATs will be decreasing, the GFS and ECMWF keep abundant moisture around the islands, pointing to a rather wet pattern for Thursday.

A brief period of stable and somewhat drier trade wind conditions is possible on Friday, followed by another round of potentially active weather this weekend. Guidance is not in agreement on the evolution, timing, location or intensity on the next system but it bears watching.

Aviation

Moderate trades will veer slightly east southeast today while weakening over the western half of the state. With weaker winds local land/sea breezes look to set up locally. High clouds are building in over the eastern end of the state and will eventually produce widespread overcast conds across the entire state. Where the trades are a little weaker some leeward and interior isol SHRA are possible as well as where winds are a little stronger some windward and mauka SHRA are possible. Low cigs along within any SHRA could produce MVFR conds but for today VFR looks to prevail. Wetter weather is coming Tuesday evening through at least Thursday and may impact some sites with rain and sub-VFR conds.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for windward portions of Kauai, Oahu and the Big Island. Conds expected to improve later this morning. This AIRMET may be needed over the next few days.

AIRMET Tango may be needed later this afternoon into Tuesday for turb in the mid to upper levels with this next weather system getting closer.

AIRMET Zulu may be needed later today into Tuesday for some light icing due to the influx of high clouds.

Marine

A high pressure ridge north of the islands will continue to drift to the east as a front to the northwest moves to the east. This will weaken the trade winds near the islands and cause the winds to veer from a more east to southeast direction. The front is expected to enter the northwest offshore waters Tuesday, before weakening and lifting to the north. Near gale-force winds are possible behind the front. The upper level trough associated with the front will help to bring the possibility of thunderstorms to the central and northern offshore waters into the middle of the week. Additional thunderstorms are possible over the southern offshore waters due increased moisture being drawn northward on the east side of the upper level trough mentioned above. A surface trough forming over the eastern end of the state on Tuesday will bring the possibility of increased rain over the eastern end of the state.

Behind the front, a new high building north of the islands will help trades to strengthen. Combined with incoming northwesterly swells, expect winds and seas to exceed Small Craft Advisory thresholds for exposed coastal waters during the second half of the week.

As alluded to above, there are overlapping northwest swell expected this week that will keep surf heights boosted along exposed N and W facing shores. The challenge with this pattern will be in tracking the multiple swell energies from similar directions and similar periods. Wave height model guidance has trended towards combining these different swells for the Monday through Friday time period. Continued to decrease the NW swell heights from model output by a few feet with this forecast package to account for this discrepancy.

A small medium period NW (310-320 degree) swell will continue to slowly decline today, and the next moderate, medium to long period NNW (320-340 degree) swell will arrive late Tuesday, peaking Wednesday near High Surf Advisory thresholds along exposed N and W facing shores before gradually declining through the end of the week. Another overlapping small, medium period NNE (010-020 degree) swell arrives from Thursday into Friday. Then another small, long period NW (320-330 degree) swell arrives in Hawaiian waters by Friday, then holds through the weekend.

Surf along E facing shores will continue to decline today due to the weakening of the local and upstream trade winds. As the high pressure ridge moves east later this week, the combination of a long easterly fetch of 15 to 20 kt winds upstream of the islands from Tuesday through Thursday, along with strengthening local winds along the cold front, will produce moderate and choppy surf along E shores. For S shores, periods of tiny background south swell energy will linger.

Fire weather

Moderate trades and higher humidity will maintain conditions below critical fire weather thresholds. Wet conditions are expected Tuesday into Thursday, with heavy rainfall possible over recent burn areas on the Big Island.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

