Choice Health Bar in Wailea, Grand Opening this Saturday

Choice Healthy Kitchen + Juice Bar, formerly known as Choice Health Bar, has officially opened its newest location at Wailea Village Shopping Center, marking the beloved Maui-born brand’s fourth restaurant on the island.

Founded on Maui in 2011, Choice has long been celebrated for its vibrant, plant-based cuisine and welcoming “bummer-free zone.” The Wailea restaurant joins the company’s other island locations in Kāʻanapali (Whalers Village) and Pāʻia (Baldwin Avenue and Hāna Highway), following the loss of their original Lahaina flagship in the 2023 wildfires.

Co-owners Emily Kunz and Kathryn Dahm have recreated the signature Choice atmosphere in Wailea — an uplifting, community-centered space inspired by their original Lahaina storefront.

The new southside restaurant offers a full-scale menu similar to the Pāʻia location, featuring plant-based, dairy-free, and organic dishes with plentiful gluten-free options.

Choice Health Bar. Acai Bowls. File photos.

Guests can enjoy acai bowls, smoothies, superfood salads, savory entrees, and raw desserts, all crafted from locally grown produce and premium superfoods sourced from around the world. Choice also features a colorful selection of cold-pressed juices in glass bottles and an easy Detox Juice Cleanse, available daily without pre-order. The Wailea location is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

Rising from Loss with Resilience and Purpose

The Lahaina fire in 2023 destroyed Choice’s original location and company headquarters — a cornerstone of the community for more than 12 years. “When we lost our Lahaina location in the fire, we essentially lost the heart of our business,” said co-owner Emily Kunz. “We had to completely reimagine how our satellite locations operated.”

The challenge of losing their centralized production center led to a transformative new chapter for the company. Today, each Choice restaurant functions more independently while maintaining the company’s collective mission and ownership — a shift that’s allowed each team to grow stronger and more adaptable.

“Our concept at Choice really comes down to using the freshest and healthiest ingredients we can find, especially Maui grown produce that was literally growing in the earth just a few days ago,” said co-owner Kathryn Dahm. “There are so many problems in our modern-day food system, but we truly believe that this kind of food is part of the solution.”

This new chapter in Wailea represents a fresh opportunity for Choice to spread their mission by offering healthy food that is good for the community and the planet.

Signature Dishes and a Commitment to Maui

File PC: Choice Health Bar

Among Choice’s signature items is the famous kale salad, renowned for converting even the most skeptical eaters with its perfectly massaged texture and flavorful dressing. Another standout is the POWabunga Bowl, made with “Grade A Especial” acai — the highest quality designation in Brazil — ensuring pure, unsweetened fruit with no emulsifiers. The bowl is topped with organic granola, Maui apple bananas, roasted almond butter, Kula strawberries, and raw Big Island honey.

Kunz and Dahm, who have grown Choice without outside investors, are committed to supporting Maui’s local food economy by sourcing from island farmers and producers. Their mission extends beyond healthy food — they aim to cultivate an ‘ohana-style environment for both staff and guests, where everyone feels welcome, nourished, and inspired.

Grand Opening Celebration — Nov. 22

To celebrate the new Wailea location, Choice Healthy Kitchen + Juice Bar will host a Grand Opening Celebration this Saturday, Nov. 22, offering a free Powabunga acai bowl with purchase, and live music by Marimba Komborera, a dynamic 8-piece marimba band, from 1–3 p.m.