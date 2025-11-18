Maui News

MEDB seeks applicants for Ke Alahele Education Grant

November 18, 2025, 11:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lahainaluna robotics students at Ka Ala Hele Fundraiser event. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

Maui Economic Development Board is seeking applications from educators and students for its Ke Alahele Education Grant. Thanks to the generosity of over 350 Ke Alahele supporters at MEDB’s August fundraising dinner and auction, MEDB expects to give awards of approximately $3,000 on average in the spring 2026 semester.

The Ke Alahele Grant funds can be used to support a wide range of science, technology, engineering, and math education and professional development activities at both the secondary and post-secondary levels. Eligible projects may include internships or apprenticeships, extracurricular service-learning projects, robotics, innovative curriculum development, educator training or professional development, and supply purchases.

Travel costs associated with projects may also be covered. Projects related to any and all STEM subject areas will be considered for the grant award, especially those most relevant to Hawaiʻi, including healthcare, agriculture, energy, and conservation.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All Maui County public school educators and students are invited to apply. Projects must also be endorsed by the applicant’s school principal to be eligible. 

For more information about the Ke Alahele Fund, grant selection criteria, and the application requirements and online submission form, visit medbpathways.org/grants. Applications will only be accepted via the online submission form, and the application deadline is Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 5 p.m. HST. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments