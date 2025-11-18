MEDB seeks applicants for Ke Alahele Education Grant

Lahainaluna robotics students at Ka Ala Hele Fundraiser event. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

Maui Economic Development Board is seeking applications from educators and students for its Ke Alahele Education Grant. Thanks to the generosity of over 350 Ke Alahele supporters at MEDB’s August fundraising dinner and auction, MEDB expects to give awards of approximately $3,000 on average in the spring 2026 semester.

The Ke Alahele Grant funds can be used to support a wide range of science, technology, engineering, and math education and professional development activities at both the secondary and post-secondary levels. Eligible projects may include internships or apprenticeships, extracurricular service-learning projects, robotics, innovative curriculum development, educator training or professional development, and supply purchases.

Travel costs associated with projects may also be covered. Projects related to any and all STEM subject areas will be considered for the grant award, especially those most relevant to Hawaiʻi, including healthcare, agriculture, energy, and conservation.

All Maui County public school educators and students are invited to apply. Projects must also be endorsed by the applicant’s school principal to be eligible.

For more information about the Ke Alahele Fund, grant selection criteria, and the application requirements and online submission form, visit medbpathways.org/grants. Applications will only be accepted via the online submission form, and the application deadline is Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 5 p.m. HST.