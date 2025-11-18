Operation Christmas Child launches collection week; Maui drop-off sites now open

A girl from Suriname proudly shows off her shoebox gift. (PC: Samaritan’s Purse)

The collection season for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, began this week as nearly 5,000 drop-off locations opened across the country. On Maui, individuals, families and community groups can participate by packing shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies and personal care items for children in need. National Collection Week runs Nov. 17–24.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. The organization aims to reach 12 million children worldwide in 2025.

“Samaritan’s Purse works around the world to help people in need, but it’s not about good work — it’s about the Gospel,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Please prayerfully consider packing a shoebox this year with Operation Christmas Child. These simple gifts open the door for us to share the true meaning of Christmas.”

Participants can find instructions on the “How to Pack a Shoebox” webpage, and each gift may be tracked through the optional $10 “Follow Your Box” donation, which generates a label showing its destination. Shoeboxes are distributed globally in partnership with local churches.

For those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Shoeboxes built online make it to children in some of the hardest-to-reach regions, including one of the more than 1,000 remote Pacific islands, mountain villages, deep jungles and urban slums.

Maui Drop-Off Locations & Hours

Participants can search for additional sites using the online drop-off locator by city or ZIP code. Signs will be posted at each location.

Kahului — Grace Bible Church

635 Hina Ave., Kahului, HI 96732

Mon, Nov. 17: 6–8 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 18: 6–8 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 19: 6–8 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 20: 6–8 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 21: 6–8 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 22: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 23: 12:30–3 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 24: 9–11 a.m.

Kīhei — Hope Chapel Kīhei

300 E. Welakahao Rd., Kīhei, HI 96753

Mon, Nov. 17: 4–6 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 18: 4–6 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 19: 4–6 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 20: 4–6 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 21: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 22: 8–10 a.m.

Sun, Nov. 23: 8 a.m.–12 p.m. (noon)

Mon, Nov. 24: 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 232 million shoebox gifts to children in over 170 countries and territories.