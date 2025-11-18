Study: Food insecurity remains at ‘crisis levels’ in Hawaiʻi

Maui Food Bank. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiʻi’s Food Bank Hui, comprised of Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Hawai‘i Foodbank Kauaʻi, Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket Inc., Hawai’i Island’s Food Bank, has released “The State of Food Insecurity in Hawai‘i 2024–2025,” a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing food insecurity crisis across the islands.

Now in its second year, the report provides updated statewide and county-level estimates and highlights significant challenges facing local families as the cost of living continues to outpace wages.

“On Maui, 41% of households are food insecure, a 10-point increase from last year,” said Maui Food Bank CEO Lisa Paulson. “The lingering effects of the Lahaina fires, combined with SNAP cuts and the government shutdown, continue to place extraordinary strain on our community. These findings shine a spotlight on the urgent need for continued investment, compassion, and collaboration to ensure no one in Maui County goes hungry.”

Administered by Ward Research and analyzed by Pirkle Epidemiology and Evaluation Consulting, LLC, the study surveyed 1,079 residents statewide, using quotas to ensure representation across Hawai‘i, Maui, Kaua‘i, and Honolulu Counties. Weighting procedures allowed findings to be generalized to the state population as well as each county. Key findings include:

Thirty-two percent of Hawaiʻi households were food insecure in 2024–25, with one in five (21%) experiencing very low food security, meaning one or more household members went hungry, skipped meals, or went whole days without eating because they could not afford enough food. Eleven percent of households went a whole day without food at least once during the year – most of them reporting this occurred some months or nearly every month.

Thirty-four percent of households with children experienced food insecurity, up from 29% in 2023. One in five children lived in homes where they did not eat enough because of financial constraints, and 11% of children lived in households where one or more children were hungry but their families could not afford more food.

In households with children, adult food insecurity was especially high at 45% (up from 38% in 2023), with those caring for young children most affected, indicating that parents and caregivers often sacrifice their own meals to ensure their children can eat.

Food insecurity rates were highest for Hawaiʻi County and Maui County, followed by Kauaʻi County, then Honolulu County.

Young adults ages 18-29 experienced the highest rates of food insecurity at 53%.

Food insecurity was strongly associated with chronic health conditions including anxiety, depression and gastrointestinal issues.

Filipino households saw particuarly high rates of food insecurity at 47% in both the 2024-2025 and 2023 surveys. This was followed by Hispanic households (41%) and Hawaiian/Pacific Islander households (36%)

Households earning less than $90,000 annually are significantly more food insecure than higher-income households.

Sixteen percent of Hawaiʻi residents applied for SNAP in the past year, with 11% enrolled and 5% denied. Of those denied, 83% were food insecure.

Alarmingly, the report points to an upward trend in child food insecurity, with multiple indicators suggesting that households with children are facing increasing hardship and instability that warrant close monitoring.

With persistent demand across the charitable food network and ongoing economic pressure on households statewide, Hawaiʻi’s Food Bank Hui will continue to adapt programs and target support to meet rising need. The findings reflect conditions prior to recent reductions in SNAP allotments, pending cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, and the recent federal government shutdown, suggesting that future need may be even greater.

The executive summary is available for download at https://hawaiifoodbank.org/food-insecurity