University of Hawaiʻi Maui College hosts Thanksgiving Pie Sale

PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Culinary Arts Program

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s talented baking students, under the tutelage of Pastry Chef Instructor Hannah Stanchfield, will be selling Thanksgiving pies again this year.

Grandma’s Apple Pie – old-fashioned apple pie with Granny Smith apples and a decorative lattice crust – and Pecan Pie – with a nutty and sweet filling and a decorative crust – will be available for purchase on Monday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Pā‘ina. No pre-order necessary and first-come, first-served.

Classic Pumpkin Pie – topped with fresh whipped cream and decorative spiced sugar cookies – are available for pre-order and pre-payment every day from now through Tuesday, Nov. 25 (except for Friday, Nov. 21) in Pā‘ina between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pick up is on Wednesday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All pies are 9 inches with handmade and hand-rolled dough and made-from-scratch fillings. Pies are $25 each. Proceeds benefit the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program.

Contact Hannah with any questions at hannahns@hawaii.edu.

