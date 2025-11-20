Aloha Ranch assists over 300 fire survivor families with Rotary support

Carol Brown and Laura Stanton deliver household items provided by Aloha Ranch to a family at Ka La`i Ola interim housing community for wildfire survivors. (PC: Aloha Ranch)

Aloha Ranch, with funding from the Rotary District 5000 Foundation Maui Fires Relief Fund, has assisted more than 300 Lahaina fire survivor families over the past year, according to an announcement from Rotary.

The support included more than $300,000 in funding. The Rotary District 5000 Foundation said the grant, awarded in August 2024, helped residents displaced by the 2023 wildfires transition into long-term housing and access basic household needs.

Many of these families recently moved into long-term accommodations with few belongings, and Aloha Ranch has been providing essential items and direct assistance to help households resettle.

Jocelyn Lentini and founder Denise Nussbaum organize newly purchased household items at the 5-A Rent-a-Space storage facility. (PC: Aloha Ranch)

Volunteers from Aloha Ranch get ready to pack a 5-A Rent-a-Space truck with household goods to deliver to families living in the Ka La‘i Ola housing community. (PC: Aloha Ranch)

“The spirit of aloha guides every aspect of our work, from collecting donations to delivering household essentials and directly assisting those most in need,” said Denise Nussbaum, founder and director of Aloha Ranch.

She also thanked 5A Rent-A-Space for providing complimentary storage for donated items prior to distribution.

Rotary District 5000 comprises about 1,500 members across 45 clubs on O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island and is part of a global network of 1.4 million Rotarians. Maui is home to eight clubs.

For more information on Rotary clubs in Maui County, contact Maui Island Resource Chair Joanne Laird at mamalrdo1@gmail.com. Information about Aloha Ranch is available at AlohaRanchLahaina.org.