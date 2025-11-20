Community divides over swing vote successor for late Council Member Tasha Kama

Maui County Council members heard from 39 testifiers — both in person and online — on their appointment for a successor to the late Council Member Natalie “Tasha” Kama. Testifiers included (clockwise, from upper left) Evan Dust, Ann Pitcaithley, Noelani Ahia, Kanealii Williams, Stacy Helm Crivello and Rick Nava. PC: YouTube screengrabs

The Maui County Council heard more than two hours of passionate and divided testimony Thursday morning regarding the appointment of a successor to the Kahului residency seat left vacant by the passing of Council Member Natalie “Tasha” Kama.

The Council is considering three applicants for the remainder of the 2025-2027 term: Virgilio “Leo” R. Agcolicol, Kelson Kauanoe Batangan and Carol Lee Kamekona.

Testimony largely split two ways. One group urged council members to honor Kama’s final wish to be succeeded by Batangan, executive director of the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization who previously served as the deputy director of the Maui County Department of Transportation. The other group pushed for the appointment of Kamekona, an aide to Council Member Shane Sinenci and community organizer who finished second to Kama in the last general election. They maintained that appointing the runner-up best reflects the will of the voters.

Illustrating the high stakes of appointing a swing vote to the evenly divided Council, a number of testifiers mentioned that the new council member would need to grapple with Bill 9. That’s the controversial measure to phase-out transient vacation rentals from apartment-zoned districts. In her Housing and Land Use Committee, Kama voted against Bill 9, along with Council Members Yuki Lei Sugimura and Tom Cook. Chair Alice Lee voted “aye,” but with reservations.

Evan Dust, Kama’s son-in-law and senior executive assistant, opened public testimony by relaying the late council member’s final request.

“I promised my mother-in-law, Tasha Kama, that I would do everything humanly possible to see that her dying wish was fulfilled,” Dust said. “She asked me, in her final days to reach out to Kauanoe Batangan to finalize a conversation that they had had several times over the past year.”

Dust urged the Council not to use the vacancy to alter the political balance of the body. (Kama had been a member of the Council’s five-member majority.)

“I believe doing so would be a visible dishonor to the memory of your late colleague,” Dust said.

Supporters of Batangan highlighted his educational background, which includes degrees from Stanford University and Columbia University, and his work in government following the August 2023 wildfires.

Rick Nava, the executive director of the West Maui Taxpayers Association, noted Batangan’s work in the County Office of Recovery.

“Mr. Batangan’s background, experience and education uniquely qualify him to serve the people of Maui County at this crucial moment,” Nava said.

Former Council Member Stacy Helm Crivello said Batangan possesses the temperament required for the job.

“I believe the decision before you should be someone who understands the heartbeat of our people, and leads with aloha, humility and integrity,” Crivello said.

Support for Kamekona came from a wave of testifiers who cited her visibility in the community and her advocacy for homeless and working-class residents. Many argued that because Kamekona secured more than 22,000 votes in the recent election, she is the democratic choice as the late council member’s successor.

A screengrab from the Hawaii Office of Elections website shows the results of votes in the Kahului Council residency race on Nov. 5, 2024.

Ann Pitcaithley testified that Kamekona has been a constant presence in civic matters.

“I don’t know anybody who has been more engaged with local politics,” Pitcaithley said. “She has been present and active and visible, not invisible, in many Council meetings and committee meetings.”

Others emphasized Kamekona’s role as a caretaker for the vulnerable. Noelani Ahia described Kamekona’s leadership style as rooted in relationships rather than institutions.

“She is an auntie to all of us,” she said; someone “who shows up for everybody, not just the people she knows.”

Kamekona is “the auntie who listens before she speaks; the auntie who will stand right beside you in the hardest moments without asking for anything in return,” Ahia said.

Some testifiers expressed concern regarding the weight given to a “dying wish” versus the standard democratic process. Kanealii Williams questioned the reliance on emotional appeals.

“If those were her last wishes, I’d like to see, you know, things that are not hearsay,” Williams said.

While the majority of testimony focused on Batangan and Kamekona, Agcolicol received support regarding his character and his potential to represent the Filipino community.

Jewelyn Kahele, a tenant of Agcolicol, spoke to his generosity when she was a single mother seeking housing.

“He is giving me that chance of stability,” Kahele said. “And I just want to be able to get that chance, you know, to speak for him on his behalf, and just say, I’m in support of him. And, if given a chance, he’ll be great in this position. Don’t let his old age fool you. He still has a lot of rubber on his shoes to go.”

Throughout the hearing, concerns about the fairness of the appointment process were raised. Christian Galapon told the Council that the public is watching closely.

“The public perception is that decision is being shaped less by an objective review of merit and qualifications, and more by internal alignments,” Galapon said.

Following public testimony, the council began questioning candidates. Lee called a lunch recess until 2:30 p.m. after hearing introductory remarks from Batangan.

Later, the meeting is expected to recess until 9 a.m. Nov. 25, at which time the Council is scheduled to vote on the selection. If a majority of the eight remaining council members are unable to make a decision, the appointment will be made by Mayor Richard Bissen.