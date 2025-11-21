Maui Economic Opportunity’s Debbie Cabebe wins Hawaiʻi Volunteer Service Award

Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe received the SHRM Hawaiʻi Human Resources Volunteer Service Award on Oct. 17 at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. In this photo, she is flanked by Bernard Nunies, SHRM Hawaiʻi advisory council member, and Edwina Minglana Pine, state council director. PC: SHRM Hawaiʻi

Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe was honored with the Human Resources Volunteer Service Award at the Society for Human Resource Management Hawaiʻi Conference & Expo last month for her work with individuals and families impacted by the 2023 wildfires.

“This award recognizes a member of SHRM Hawaiʻi who gives selflessly and makes significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication,” the human resource professionals’ society says about the honor.

MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe heads to the stage to receive SHRM Hawaiʻi’s Human Resources Volunteer Service Award. PC: SHRM Hawaiʻi

A long-time member of SHRM Hawaiʻi, Cabebe joined MEO in 2000 as the nonprofit’s Human Resource Manager. She rose through the ranks and succeeded Lyn McNeff as the seventh CEO/Executive Director in the agency’s 60-year history in 2017.

“When the wildfires devastated Maui, Debbie was asked by federal, state and county leaders to run assistance programs,” the award notes. “Her primary focus for the last two years is to manage the wildfire relief programs.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During Cabebe’s eight-year tenure as CEO, she has guided the agency – and assisted thousands of Maui County residents – through two major economic disruptions and disasters. When COVID-19 shutdown the economy in 2020, MEO was tabbed by Maui County to run the Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership or HELP program, which was up and running days after approval to provide financial assistance to residents who were furloughed and laid off due to the shutdown.

MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. PC: courtesy

MEO began assisting Lahaina and Kula residents and businesses in the days following the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires with transportation, document restoration, translation, housing, utilities, clothing, vehicle, appliance and school supply assistance. The agency continues to support survivors of the wildfires with these programs:

Maui Relief TANF Program for families and individuals directly impacted by the wildfires. Housing, vehicle, utility, appliance, clothing and school supply assistance available. For more information, go to https://www.meoinc.org/maui-relief-tanf-program-online-applications-open/.

for families and individuals directly impacted by the wildfires. Housing, vehicle, utility, appliance, clothing and school supply assistance available. For more information, go to https://www.meoinc.org/maui-relief-tanf-program-online-applications-open/. Maui Disaster Stabilization Grant, through Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama: Disaster Long-Term Recovery Group, which offers assistance to struggling wildfire survivors. Hawaiʻi Community Foundation is funding the program with Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama handling case management and MEO the payments. For more information, call a Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama case manager at (260) 271-9501 or go tohttps://www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/support.

County, state and federal agencies and lawmakers often have turned to MEO and Cabebe for their ability to stand-up programs quickly to get assistance out and to tap their network of contacts and partnerships in the communities of need.

Cabebe runs one of Maui County’s largest nonprofits with more than 250 staff on the three main islands of the county as well as rural East Maui, a budget of more than $50 million that assisted 55,000 individuals in Fiscal Year 2024 – and certainly one of the most diverse program-wise.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO’s more than 30 programs operate through five departments – each of which could be a nonprofit of its own: Transportation, which runs the Maui Bus Paratransit and Maui County specialized Human Services systems; Early Childhood Services (Head Start preschool and Kahi Kamaliʻi Infant Toddler Center); Community Services (rental, utility, employment, Spanish translation and acculturation assistance, and support of recently released inmates and kupuna); Business Development Center (business planning and financial literacy classes, microloans and credit counseling) and Youth Services (drugs, alcohol, smoking, bullying and suicide prevention for middle- and high-schoolers).

One of Cabebe’s lasting imprints on MEO is bringing the agency, established in 1965, into the modern era of human resources. She established hiring and workplace policies in line with governmental regulations and laws.

The Volunteer Award criteria includes serving as a role model who lives the values of Lōkahi, Kinaʻole and Kuleana; making a demonstrable difference by helping others in the community; demonstrating outstanding community leadership; contributing to the positive image of the Human Resources profession and being a SHRM member in good standing.

Cabebe has been actively involved in SHRM Hawaiʻi, serving on the SHRM Hawaiʻi Educational Foundation, including terms as Board President and other key leadership roles, for more than a decade.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The volunteer and other awards are meant to “celebrate HR professionals who go above and beyond to elevate the field of Human Resources,” SHRM Hawaiʻi said.

“We at MEO are proud of Debbie, who is so deserving of this award,” said MEO Board President Carol Reimann. “She runs the agency with rigor to make sure MEO can meet its financial and grant commitments. Debbie does this while keeping the thousands in Maui County who need a hand in her heart and the focal point of her decision-making.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The award was presented at the SHRM Hawaiʻi Conference & Expo on Oct. 17 at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Waikiki.

MEO Chief Administrative Officer Maggie Clark Batangan was one of four SHRM Hawaiʻi members awarded SHRM Hawaiʻi Educational Foundation Scholarships to attend the conference.