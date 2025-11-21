Maui News

Road closure on Thompson Road in Kula

November 21, 2025, 2:53 PM HST
Both sides of Thompson Road in Kula is closed, from 1373 Thompson Road, to about a 1/6 of a mile makai, on Thompson Road, just before Kula Highway. This is due to a major single vehicle accident. Maui police issued a road closure notice at 2:12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

