Road closure on Thompson Road in Kula
Both sides of Thompson Road in Kula is closed, from 1373 Thompson Road, to about a 1/6 of a mile makai, on Thompson Road, just before Kula Highway. This is due to a major single vehicle accident. Maui police issued a road closure notice at 2:12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
