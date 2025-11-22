Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Westin Maui Resort to host 'Spirit of the Season' free holiday event on Nov. 28

November 22, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
The Westin Maui Resort will host its Spirit of the Season event on Friday, Nov. 28. (PC: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa)

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali invites locals and visitors alike to welcome the holidays in island style at Spirit of the Season on Friday, Nov. 28, beginning at 4:30 p.m. This free, family-friendly celebration is Westin Maui’s way of kicking off the holiday season in a beautiful oceanfront setting.

All attendees will receive up to three hours of validated parking. Festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. with gingerbread cookie decorating. At 5:30 p.m., the program continues with live music, Christmas carols performed by Westin Maui team members and a warm holiday welcome from general manager Josh Hargrove.

At 6 p.m., the resort will illuminate the main lobby during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Guests 21 and older are invited to toast a glass of champagne, and all attendees can savor a selection of festive holiday treats. The evening will then close with a fire knife performance from Westin Maui’s talented lūʻau team.

2024 Westin Maui. (PC: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa)
“Spirit of the Season is our way of welcoming the community to experience the holidays with us,” said Josh Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. “Our team takes great pride in transforming the resort with festive decorations, and we are excited to open our doors for this free celebration. It is a wonderful opportunity for families, friends and neighbors to come together and enjoy the holiday spirit.”

For more information about the event, visit westinmaui.247activities.com.

