The Westin Maui Resort to host ‘Spirit of the Season’ free holiday event on Nov. 28

The Westin Maui Resort will host its Spirit of the Season event on Friday, Nov. 28. (PC: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa)

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali invites locals and visitors alike to welcome the holidays in island style at Spirit of the Season on Friday, Nov. 28, beginning at 4:30 p.m. This free, family-friendly celebration is Westin Maui’s way of kicking off the holiday season in a beautiful oceanfront setting.

All attendees will receive up to three hours of validated parking. Festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. with gingerbread cookie decorating. At 5:30 p.m., the program continues with live music, Christmas carols performed by Westin Maui team members and a warm holiday welcome from general manager Josh Hargrove.

At 6 p.m., the resort will illuminate the main lobby during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Guests 21 and older are invited to toast a glass of champagne, and all attendees can savor a selection of festive holiday treats. The evening will then close with a fire knife performance from Westin Maui’s talented lūʻau team.

2024 Westin Maui. (PC: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa)

“Spirit of the Season is our way of welcoming the community to experience the holidays with us,” said Josh Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. “Our team takes great pride in transforming the resort with festive decorations, and we are excited to open our doors for this free celebration. It is a wonderful opportunity for families, friends and neighbors to come together and enjoy the holiday spirit.”

For more information about the event, visit westinmaui.247activities.com.