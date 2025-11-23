Hansen ‘ohana sponsors 26th annual toy drive, fundraiser for Children’s Justice Center of Maui

A small portion of toys donated last year for children of the Children’s Justice Center. (PC: Bob Hansen)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kīhei as the Hansen family gears up for another year of gathering toys for the children of the Children’s Justice Center.

This year — from Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 — toy donations, gift cards and donations made to the Children’s Justice Center can be dropped off by appointment by calling 808-280-1650. If a donation needs to be picked up, call 808-280-1650. Donations may be mailed to Hansens’s: PO Box 294, Kīhei, HI 96753.

Checks should be made out to “Friends of the Children’s Justice Center,” which uses contributions not only to purchase gifts but also to help cover medical, dental and psychological care for children when those services are not fully funded by government programs.

Organizers note that gifts for all ages are needed, including items appropriate for older children.

With help from volunteers and staff at Maui Luxury Real Estate LLC, the Hansen family says its Christmas program has provided tens of thousands of toys and donations over the course of 26 years.

“It’s really about all our family and agents wanting to make a difference in the forgotten children’s lives,” said Donna Hansen. “The physical and mental abuse and lack of attention is unimaginable for most people. The gifts these children receive show that someone cares and that they are important.”