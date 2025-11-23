Par Hawaiʻi, Hele stores launch fundraiser to support food banks amid SNAP eligibility changes

The 165,000 Hawaiʻi residents who depend upon SNAP benefits can breathe a temporary sigh of relief now that the 43-day federal government shutdown is over and SNAP benefits have been restored, but recent changes in SNAP eligibility requirements may be making some uneasy.

In response, Par Hawaiʻi and Hele stores have launched a statewide fundraiser to support food banks on each island. Now through Dec. 14, when customers make fuel or convenience store purchases at participating Hele stations on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, they will be asked to consider making a financial donation to these organizations. Donations accepted on each island will remain on that island. The first $10,000 will be matched dollar for dollar to encourage more participation.

“We know there are a lot of Hawaiʻi residents in need—our neighbors, family and friends—and we wanted to do something meaningful to help,” said John Peyton, Par Hawaiʻi’s vice president of retail. “Over the first few days, the campaign has already raised over $5,000. Thank you for helping us feed Hawaiʻi.”

Since the eligibility for SNAP benefits now require beneficiaries to work part time, at least 20 hours a week, Peyton added that those interested in a position at the Hele stations are welcome to complete and submit a job application at the Par Hawaii website at: parhawaii.com/careers/.

