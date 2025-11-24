Debris call center to close; Temporary Debris Storage site restoration continues

TDS restoration work: Progress continues on restoration of the Olowalu site. Courtesy USACE

The US Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with Federal Emergency Management Agency and the County of Maui, announced the recent closure of the debris call center, the removal of Temporary Debris Storage site infrastructure and debris transfer traffic signals – marking distinct chapters in the ongoing recovery efforts after the 2023 wildfires.

The closure of the call center, effective Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, follows more than two years of dedicated efforts to remove wildfire debris and restore community spaces. Residents seeking information are now encouraged to visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/debriscleanup for updated details and points of contact. USACE will continue supporting the island’s recovery, with the final stages of the Temporary Debris Storage site restoration in Olowalu nearing completion.

USACE team: Workers from USACE and ECC complete the first major milestone of the Temporary Debris Storage (TDS) restoration plan, which involved the removal of TDS Infrastructure from the site in Olowalu. Photo courtesy of USACE

On Nov. 10, 2025, USACE successfully completed the removal of all TDS infrastructure, including liners, leachate systems and operations layer. The temporary traffic signals along Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Pūlehu Road, which were used to ensure the safe transport of debris, are no longer in service and have been removed. This marks a key step toward the final closure of the TDS site.

“We’ve made incredible strides in restoring our community, and while the TDS restoration is nearing completion, our work is far from done,” said County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “We are grateful for the continued support from USACE, FEMA and all our partners, who have worked tirelessly alongside us every step of the way to help Maui rebuild and recover.”

USACE will also participate in the monthly Lahaina community meeting on Dec. 3, 2025, to provide the public with updates on the TDS restoration. This will be the final USACE attendance at the community meetings for the debris removal mission.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made alongside the County of Maui, FEMA and all our partners,” said LTC Adrian Biggerstaff, USACE Honolulu District Commander. “This collaboration highlights the strength of our federal, state and local partnerships, and we remain dedicated to supporting Maui’s continued recovery as it rebuilds and reimagines its future.”

For more information and the latest progress of the TDS restoration, residents are encouraged to visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/debris-containment.