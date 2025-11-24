Open enrollment is underway for the 2026 Health Insurance Marketplace

Open enrollment for the Individual Marketplace is underway. The Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division advises eligible residents to visit HealthCare.gov to review and compare Health Insurance Marketplace plans.

Running through Jan. 15, 2026, consumers can now shop for and compare the 34 medical and stand-alone dental plans available on www.HealthCare.gov. Health Insurance Marketplace plans cover a comprehensive range of services such as the 10 essential health benefits, which include outpatient care, hospitalization, emergency services and prescription drugs. Consumers can see plan options and calculate their estimated financial assistance at www.HealthCare.gov/see-plans/.

“We encourage consumers to comparison shop now and understand their options,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott K. Saiki. “When enrolling in a Marketplace plan, they should choose the plan that best fits their individual needs and revisit their options if the enhanced premium subsidies are extended.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The average medical rate increase for Plan Year 2026 is 11.6% in Hawaiʻi, with key drivers for the increase being rising medical and pharmacy costs and growing utilization, especially in high-cost therapies such as specialty drugs. If enhanced premium subsidies are allowed to expire, the individual marketplace risk pool is expected to decrease, since younger and healthier consumers are more likely to lapse coverage.

To get a full year of coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2026, consumers must enroll by Dec. 15, 2025. People who already have a Health Insurance Marketplace individual plan should log in during open enrollment to stay informed on plan changes. For more information on health insurance, please contact the Insurance Division at 808-586-2790.