Two Kāʻanapali resorts earn Gold Reef-Friendly Landscaping Certification

Cody Walton (left), director of engineering at the Sheraton, displays the Gold Certified plaque and uhu (parrotfish) sign on property. At the Hyatt Regency Maui, Jill Wirt and Jason Dennis (right), hold the Gold Certification plaque. PC: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa are now “Gold Certified” in Reef-Friendly Landscaping, according to the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. The certification recognizes actions both resorts have taken to reduce land-based pollution and protect nearshore coral reefs.

Developed by the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council (MNMRC) in 2020, the program helps properties transition away from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides to prevent harmful runoff from entering coastal waters. Gold Certification is the program’s highest tier and is awarded only to sites that meet rigorous criteria.

To earn the designation, both Kāʻanapali resorts transitioned to organic, non-synthetic landscaping inputs, while implementing soil-building practices to reduce erosion and runoff. Additionally, they expanded the use of native and drought-tolerant vegetation. Landscaping staff also completed reef-safe maintenance training and now monitor their grounds regularly to maintain long-term environmental benefits.

“As coastal resorts, Sheraton and Hyatt play a critical role in safeguarding marine ecosystems,” said Jill Wirt, program director at MNMRC. “Achieving Gold Certification demonstrates their leadership and the tangible steps they are taking to protect the reefs that make Kāʻanapali such a special place.”

The Reef-Friendly Landscaping Program supports public and private properties across Maui in reducing land-based pollution, a major contributor to coral reef decline.

Hyatt Regency Maui Landscaping Manager Jason Dennis said the transition to organic practices has already shown measurable benefits. “We’ve seen improvements in our plant and soil health, as well as a reduction in irrigation for landscaping,” he said.

Additional Gold Certified sites include Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi and Honokeana Cove in Nāpili. Silver Certified properties include Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, Kīpuka Olowalu, Pāʻia Youth and Cultural Center, Four Seasons Maui at Wailea and Papali Wailea.

Gold-certified properties are required to complete the Reef-Friendly Landscaping Certification Course, which is available online at a 50% discount through the end of the year with code “RFL50.”

More information about the program is available at mauireefs.org.