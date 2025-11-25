Rep. Tokuda introduces bill to repeal tariffs on Indo-Pacific allies

US Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda has introduced new legislation that would repeal what she described as counterproductive “emergency” tariffs imposed during the Trump administration on key Indo-Pacific partners.

The Indo-Pacific Partner and Ally Tariff Repeal Act would remove tariffs ranging from 15% to 20% on goods from 40 allied nations, including Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Taiwan. Tokuda said the repeal is needed to reaffirm US economic and security commitments to countries confronting increasing pressure from China.

Tokuda, a member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, cited China’s ongoing militarization of artificial islands in the South China Sea, trade bans with other countries in the Pacific and border tensions with India as examples of regional instability.

“At a time when our Indo-Pacific partners face growing intimidation and coercion from the Chinese Communist Party, the United States cannot afford to send mixed signals,” Tokuda said. “Slapping our closest partners with tariffs while they face down growing Chinese aggression is backwards, counterproductive, and dangerous, and hurts American businesses and consumers.”

Cosponsors of the bill are Reps. Dina Titus (Nev.-01), Daniel S. Goldman (N.Y.-10), Jim Costa (Calif.-21), André Carson (Ind.-07), Ted Lieu (Calif.-36), and Ed Case (Hawaiʻi-01).

Full text of the legislation can be found here.