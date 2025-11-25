Travelers advised to plan ahead for Thanksgiving travel at Hawaiʻi airports

TSA checkpoints at Kahului Airport. File photo: HJI / ROB COLLIAS photo

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds travelers to give themselves extra time at the airport this Thanksgiving holiday season, as officials prepare for a 10% increase in passenger volume at the state’s five busiest airports – The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Līhu‘e Airport (LIH), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) and Hilo International Airport (ITO).

The busiest travel days are expected to be the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 30. Peak travel times are typically between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“While we anticipate airports to be crowded this Thanksgiving, our dedicated airport workers from the state, federal and private sectors are ready to welcome and assist travelers,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “HDOT has been working closely with our federal partners, the airlines and our local vendors to prepare for the busy holiday travel season to ensure that the airport experience is safe, efficient and enjoyable. At the same time, there are simple steps travelers can take to plan ahead that will make the process smoother and less stressful.”

HDOT offers the following tips for air travelers:

Prior to going to the airport, check with your airline on the status of your flight, including any delays and gate assignments, as well as baggage claim area if you’re picking up arriving passengers.

Remember to bring your REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID, passport or other acceptable form of identification to avoid delays at security checkpoints.

Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your scheduled flight departure for mainland or international flights, or 90 minutes early for interisland flights, to allow sufficient time to complete every step of the travel process including finding a place to park, checking luggage and getting through security.

If possible, get dropped off or use public transportation to get to the airport. On O‘ahu, travelers can take advantage of the city’s Skyline rail service to get to and from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, thus avoiding traffic and parking fees.

Hawai‘i airport parking lots fill up quickly over the holidays, particularly at the Līhu‘e and Hilo Airports, so it’s recommended that passengers plan accordingly. At the Honolulu and Kona airports, travelers can check the estimated available parking counts (refreshed every 10 minutes) via the HNL and KOA websites, respectively. For HNL, estimated parking counts can also be accessed via the HNL Airport app. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at HNL is $27. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at neighbor island airports is $24.

Travelers are reminded to lock their vehicle and not leave keys, valuables, or the parking ticket in the vehicle while parked in an airport lot.

Once check-in and security procedures are completed, take time to enjoy the variety of restaurants, cafes and retail shops, as well as cultural and art exhibits located throughout Hawai‘i’s airports.

Airport-specific parking information can be found at the following links:

HDOT wishes all departing and incoming passengers a safe and joyous holiday season.