Two Maui men rescued during hike at Haleakalā

Palikū Campsite in Haleakalā Crater. File photo NPS Photo

Two Maui men — ages 18 and 20 — were rescued while hiking in Haleakalā National Park on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. The alarm was received at 1:10 a.m. when firefighters were dispatched to respond to two hikers who were out of water and cold in the area of the Palikū cabin.

The hikers were uninjured and were directed to the Hōlua cabin where water was available and they could hunker down until morning.

At first light Rescue 10 firefighters aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter, were able to pick up the hikers and airlift them to the Kula Park ball fields where they were turned over to waiting Emergency Medical Services personnel for further evaluation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to department reports, one of the men had a leg injury and was unable to walk out on his own.

Responding units included: Engine 13, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1 and rangers from the National Park Service.

