Maui Surf Forecast for November 27, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 15-20 10-15 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:17 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large long-period northwest swell should peak tonight then gradually decline over the next few days. A reinforcing northwest to north-northwest swell generated by a compact low passing north of the islands today should arrive Thursday night and could help maintain advisory level surf through parts of the day Friday. A much larger extra-large west-northwest to northwest swell is expected to quickly fill in Saturday evening and peak Saturday night into Sunday. Giant surf will be possible during the peak of this swell along north facing exposures.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend due to the lighter winds. Select south facing shores could see some westerly wrap from the extra large northwest swell on Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.