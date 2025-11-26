Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 27, 2025

November 26, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
15-20
10-15 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:17 PM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current large long-period northwest swell should peak tonight then gradually decline over the next few days. A reinforcing northwest to north-northwest swell generated by a compact low passing north of the islands today should arrive Thursday night and could help maintain advisory level surf through parts of the day Friday. A much larger extra-large west-northwest to northwest swell is expected to quickly fill in Saturday evening and peak Saturday night into Sunday. Giant surf will be possible during the peak of this swell along north facing exposures. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend due to the lighter winds. Select south facing shores could see some westerly wrap from the extra large northwest swell on Sunday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
