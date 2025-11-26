MC&A launches new event rentals division on Maui and online catalog

Green velvet sofa lounge set. (Courtesy: MC&A Event Rentals)



















MC&A, a Hawai‘i-based destination and event management company, has announced the grand opening of a brand-new MC&A Event Rentals warehouse on Maui.

Serving Maui wedding planners, corporate event professionals and local residents alike, MC&A Event Rentals offers a wide selection of high-quality décor elements including chairs, linens, tables, lighting, accent pieces and specialty event furnishings.

Its new warehouse in Wailuku (300 Pakana St.) houses a curated inventory, where customers can choose from a range of styles and price points. The Maui store has also launched a comprehensive online rental catalog, where patrons can browse its offerings.

The new Maui division is led by Bobbilyn Jones, event rental sales manager, who oversees Maui rentals and customer service. Jones brings expertise in event production and design, and can offer personalized guidance to both professional planners and individuals hosting private celebrations.

MC&A has for four decades produced corporate events, community programs and destination experiences across the Hawaiian Islands, and has been recognized among the “Top 25 Global Destination Management Companies” by Special Event Magazine. MC&B became a wholly owned subsidiary of JTB Americas Group in 2017, and in 2019, expanded to include locations across the US Mainland from California to Florida.

MC&A Event Rentals aims to bring its same level of quality and creativity to Maui’s event community, supporting weddings, milestone celebrations, corporate gatherings and holiday events.

The full rental inventory with photos and online ordering are available at www.mcaeventrentals.com.