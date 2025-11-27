750 community members partake in Thanksgiving meal at UHMC

Thanksgiving feast 2025. PC: courtesy University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division Maui County came together once again this year to provide a Thanksgiving meal for about 750 community members and UHMC students and staff at the college’s Pā‘ina Building on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving feast prepared by UHMC culinary arts students. PC: courtesy University of Hawaiʻi Maui College



















The food was prepared and served by the college’s culinary arts program students, faculty, staff and other UHMC volunteers. Coordination and additional service was provided by the Kahului Salvation Army which co-sponsors the annual event.

The menu was Sous Vide Turkey with Gravy and Cranberry Sauce, Taro and Portuguese Sausage Stuffing, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Candied Okinawan Sweet Potatoes, Mediterranean Tomato Salad, and Pecan Pumpkin Crunch.

UHMC culinary students preparing the annual Thanksgiving meal. PC: courtesy University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

“We are so proud to have hosted the Salvation Army Luncheon here in our Pā‘ina Building for the ninth time,” says Chef Instructor Craig Omori. “This event is a cornerstone of our community support, providing us with the opportunity to serve so many meals to our Maui neighbors, many of whom are food and housing insecure.

“I can think of no better way to kick off this year’s holiday season than by being part of the team whose hands prepared the food enjoyed by so many,” said Omori.

The Salvation Army partners with UHMC each year to offer the Thanksgiving meal. PC: courtesy University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

As the nonprofit marked a milestone of 130 years of service to Maui and seven years of collaboration with the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College on this beloved event, it also recognize some of its faithful community partners during the festivities that have supported the work of The Salvation Army in doing the most good.

Thanksgiving feast 2025. PC: courtesy University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Special speakers also joined the event to help mark the occasion, commemorate the 130 years of community impact from The Salvation Army, and to volunteer to help serve the food. Welcome remarks from Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Major Troy Trimmer, Congresswoman Jill Tokuda, State Representative Ellie Cochran, and Lori Tsuhako, Director of Human Concerns greeted the community.























Captain Steven Howard, Maui County Coordinator and Kahului Corps Officer, led the prayer and blessing of the meal, and was joined for the ceremonial turkey carving by UH Maui College Chancellor, Dr. Louie Hokoana. Dr. Hokoana was also among the Faithful Community Partner honorees recognized by The Salvation Army during the festivities, together with UH Maui College Chef Craig Omori and Walmart Kahului Store Manager, Chris Pierce. Event music was provided by Anthony Pfluke.