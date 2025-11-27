Aloha United Way CEO takes part in Nasdaq closing bell ceremony in New York

Aloha United Way President and CEO Michelle Bartell (left) joined United Way Worldwide CEO Angela Williams at the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony in New York City on Nov. 25, 2025. (Photo credit: Nasdaq)

Aloha United Way President and CEO Michelle Bartell joined United Way Worldwide CEO Angela Williams at the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony on Tuesday in New York City.

Bartell’s participation placed Hawaiʻi’s local United Way on a national stage and highlighted the work of United Ways across the country.

She joined Williams and senior leaders from the United Way network at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square for the 4 p.m. bell ringing. Williams invited Bartell to represent Aloha United Way and its local impact.

“During the federal shutdown, we saw how quickly needs rise and how important it is to respond without delay,” Bartell said. “Aloha United Way worked with partners to keep support in place for families across Hawaiʻi. Sharing this stage today brings national attention to that work and helps us carry that momentum forward.”

Senior leaders from the United Way network gathered at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square for the 4 p.m. bell ringing on Nov. 25, 2025. (Photo Credit: Nasdaq)

Since 1919, Aloha United Way has brought people and resources together to create lasting change, providing immediate assistance through its 211 Statewide Helpline and long-term initiatives like ALIC and the Safety Net Fund. To learn more, visit auw.org