Brief closures for County of Maui offices, facilities slated in coming weeks

Lahaina Aquatic Center reopens. County of Maui / Zeke Kalua photo

Various County of Maui offices and facilities will be closed briefly in upcoming weeks, departments announced.

The closures include the following:

The Lahaina Aquatic Center of the County Department of Parks and Recreation Aquatics Section will be closed from noon Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, until 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1, for pool maintenance.

The Kalana O Maui building office of the County Department of Personnel Services will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 2, for staff training. It will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 3, for regular hours.

All Maui district and permit offices (Central Maui, East Maui, Kīhei, Lahaina and Wailuku District Offices), along with Maui pools (Kīhei Aquatic Center, Lahaina Aquatic Center, Upcountry Pool, Sakamoto Pool, Shiraishi Pool, Kōkua Pool and Wailuku Pool), of DPR will close Friday, Dec. 5, for staff training. Pools will reopen Saturday, Dec. 6, for regular hours. Offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 8, at 8 a.m.

The ʻĪao Theater parking lot will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, while the County Department of Public Works completes restriping and signage upgrades. The lot will reopen with two-hour, time-parking rules. Alternative parking is available at the nearby Wailuku Garage.

For general information on County departments and to find contact information, visit www.mauicounty.gov.