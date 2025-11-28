3 new preschools boost pre-kindergarten access for East Hawaiʻi families

Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who leads the state’s Ready Keiki initiative, recently visited East Hawaiʻi Island’s three newest public preschool classrooms.

The visits included:

Kalanianaʻole Elementary in Pāpaʻikou with Big Island state Rep. Matthias Kusch.

in Pāpaʻikou with Big Island state Rep. Matthias Kusch. Keaʻau Elementary in Keaʻau with Big Island state Sen. Joy San Buenaventura.

in Keaʻau with Big Island state Sen. Joy San Buenaventura. Keaukaha Elementary in Hilo with Big Island state Rep. Chris Todd.

Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke with the preschool class at Keaʻau Elementary School. (Photo Courtesy: Office of the Hawaiʻi Lieutenant Governor)

Ready Keiki’s primary goal is to expand public preschool options statewide. The state has since opened more than 80 classrooms under the Executive Office on Early Learning Public Pre-Kindergarten Program.

Families throughout East Hawaiʻi expressed growing interest in increasing local pre-K capacity, particularly in communities with large working populations.

“East Hawaiʻi is home to so many of our state’s working ʻohana,” said Luke in an announcement about her recent Big Island visits. “Being able to head to work knowing their keiki have a trusted, safe pre-K close to home makes all the difference.”

She added that Ready Keiki is about preparing the state’s youngest learners for the future, but it’s also about meeting the needs of today’s families — providing low- to no-cost early education and making pre-K a possibility for every ʻohana.

Keaʻau Elementary added an a second classroom. The first opened in 2015, and both are now fully enrolled.

One classroom was opened at Keaukaha Elementary and another at Kalanianaʻole Elementary.

Ready Keiki during the 2024-25 academic year added Hoʻokena Elementary, Kahakai Elementary, Nāʻālehu Elementary and Paʻauilo Elementary during the 2024-25 school year to the Hawaiʻi Island Executive Office on Early Learning sites.

“When we open new preschool opportunities, we’re not just adding seats — we’re expanding a child’s horizon,” said Executive Office on Early Learning Director Yuuko Arikawa-Cross in the announcement. “Every new classroom is a doorway to curiosity, connection and confidence. It strengthens families, supports our workforce and builds stronger communities for years to come.”

Executive Office on Early Learning public pre-K Program Campuses on Hawaiʻi Island:

Chiefess Kapi’olani Elementary.

Hilo Union Elementary.

Ho’okena Elementary.

Hōnaunau Elementary.

Honoka‘a Elementary.

Kahakai Elementary.

Kea‘au Elementary. **

Keaukaha Elementary.

Keonepoko Elementary.

Kohala Elementary.

Konawaena Elementary.

Mountain View Elementary.

Nā‘ālehu Elementary. **

Pāhoa Elementary.

Pa‘auilo Elementary and Intermediate.

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Elementary.

Waimea Elementary.

(** Multiple classrooms on-site)







Each classroom in the pre-kindergarten program serves up to 20 students ages 3 and 4, with priority given to children in foster care, families experiencing homelessness or other at-risk circumstances.

Enrollment is accepted all year.

Families are encouraged to apply for an available seat or join a waitlist by visiting the Executive Office on Early Learning website.

Families can contact the office at 808-784-5350 for additional information.