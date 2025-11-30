Holiday magic returns at Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Lahaina Cannery is excited to welcome residents and visitors back for a joyful holiday season filled with Santa Photos, holiday shopping, and live island-style entertainment

Free Photos with Santa will be offered every Saturday beginning Dec. 6-20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families are encouraged to come dressed in festive attire and capture holiday memories with Santa.

Festive live holiday entertainment will take place every weekend from Dec. 6-21, featuring talented musicians and community groups sharing the sounds and spirit of the season.

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE:

Dec. 6

11 a.m. – Hālau Nā Lei ‘A’ala O Ku’u Aloha

12 p.m. – Maui Music Mission

Dec. 7

1 p.m. – Hula performance by ʻAumakua Maui

Dec. 13

11 a.m. – Kamehameha Maui Hawaiian Ensemble

12 p.m. – Maui Music Mission

Dec. 14

1 p.m. – Hula Performance By Hālau Hula O Keola Ali‘i O Ke Kai

Dec. 20

12 p.m. – Hālau Ke’ala Kahīnano O Puna

1 p.m. – Wavvy

Dec. 21

1 p.m. – Hula Performance by ʻAumakua Maui

This year’s merchant holiday window displays feature the theme “Christmas Enchantment” and will be showcased throughout the Cannery until Dec. 31. Guests are encouraged to stroll the cannery and take in the festive displays and sparkling décor.

Local vendor pop-ups will also return throughout December, featuring Maui small businesses such as Jewelry by the Ocean, Subiono’s Bakery, Bevyy Love, and more.

In addition, Lahaina Cannery continues to host the Lahaina Arts Society every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn fronting Starbucks. Guests can meet local artists and shop unique creations included paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, and jewelry.

While you’re here, don’t miss exploring Lahaina Cannery’s exciting new Dining Lot—Maui’s only indoor food truck destination! Treat yourself to a delicious lineup of local flavors from favorites like Lahaina Sushi Ko, Lahaina Thai Ono, Bistro Gourmandise, Sergio’s Cantina, and Ganotisi’s Pacific Rim Cuisine.

Guests are also encouraged to explore the wide variety of stores and services at Lahaina Cannery, include ABC Store, American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, Hawaii Printsellers, HIC Surf, Jersey Mike’s, KaiAloha Supply, Kalei’s Maui, Longs Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Na Hoku, Safeway, Salt + Hair, Serendipity, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry, and T-Shirt Factory. Whether you’re shopping for island gifts, local fashion, tasty bites, or everyday essentials, Lahaina Cannery has something for everyone.

Holiday Hours

Thanksgiving Day – Closed

Christmas Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed

New Year’s Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Current mall hours subject to change)

For event details, store information, and hours, visit www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Facebook and Instagram.