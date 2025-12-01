Outage knocks out power to 7,000+ on Maui

Hawaiian Electric, Maui outage map. PC: courtesy

An estimated 7,189 out of 73,933 tracked meters (9.77%) were without power in Maui County as of 8:55 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. The initial outage affected customers in the Wailuku to Kahakaloa area.

Some areas of Wailuku had power restored by 9 p.m. For areas that remain without power, HECO reports that the estimated time when power is expected to be restored is 12 a.m.

Crews are responding. This outage is NOT PSPS or Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The Maui County outage map is available online at the Hawaiian Electric website at the following direct link: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/safety-and-outages/power-outages/maui-county-outage-map