Hawaiʻi Resilience Task Force launches ‘Aloha for Hawaiʻi’ giving campaign 

The Hawaiʻi Resilience Task Force has launched an “Aloha for Hawaiʻi” giving campaign encouraging donations to the Hawaiʻi Resilience Fund and the Safety Net Fund to help communities impacted by federal funding cuts.

The Hawaiʻi Resilience Task Force, a coalition of organizations dedicated to supporting communities impacted by federal funding cuts to local nonprofits, has launched an “Aloha for Hawaiʻi” giving campaign during this holiday season.

The campaign encourages individuals and other organizations to donate to Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Hawaiʻi Resilience Fund or Aloha United Way’s Safety Net Fund, both of which help support nonprofits who are facing historical federal funding reductions. Donations are encouraged from Dec. 1 to 24.

More than $97 million in federal funds to Hawaiʻi nonprofits have been significantly delayed or cut, and an additional $300 million is at risk — just as demand for essential services spikes heading into the holiday season. This puts more than 500,000 Hawaiʻi residents at risk of losing access to essential services, such as food, housing, childcare, legal assistance, and public health programs.

The Hawaiʻi Resilience Fund directly supports nonprofits through grantmaking, capacity-building, technical assistance, collective communications, and advocacy. The fund has been activated to complement state resources addressing federal funding cuts to nonprofit organizations across the state. To donate to the Hawai‘i Resilience Fund, visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/hawaiiresiliencefund.

“These funding cuts threaten not just programs, but the daily stability of families who rely on them,” said Terry George, Hawai‘i Community Foundation CEO and president. “By supporting the Hawaiʻi Resilience Fund, you can help ensure local organizations have the resources they need to keep our communities strong.”

The Aloha United Way (AUW) Safety Net Fund supports local nonprofits that provide vital resources to community members — from keiki to kupuna — who are facing severe hardship. The fund prioritizes five areas: food security, shelters and homeless programs, emergency housing assistance, health and community care, and disaster relief. AUW has seen calls to its 211 Helpline spike from its typical 150 calls daily to 850 calls, recently surpassing 1,000 — and call volumes continue to remain more than double the usual average. To donate to the Safety Net Fund, visit https://www.auw.org/safetynet.

“Our friends and neighbors across Hawaiʻi rely on the lifesaving services our nonprofit partners provide, and the need has never been greater,” said Michelle Bartell, Aloha United Way president and CEO. “Every gift to the Safety Net Fund brings hope and real help to keiki, kupuna, and families who are struggling right now.”

The Hawaiʻi Resilience Task Force, with support from the Hawaiʻi Leadership Forum, brings together leaders across financial services, health care, utilities, insurance, philanthropic, and nonprofit sectors to coordinate solutions, share resources, and advocate for community support. Participants include leaders from: