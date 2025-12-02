Maui microtransit options explored for Kula-Upcountry and Waiheʻe-Kahului, Dec. 10

Community members are invited to a County of Maui Department of Transportation (DOT) virtual meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, to offer feedback on a proposed public transportation option called microtransit for Kula-Upcountry and Waiheʻe-Kahului areas.

Microtransit is an on-demand, technology-enabled shared transportation service that uses smaller vehicles to provide flexible rides that are more responsive to passenger needs than traditional buses. The more frequent, flexible service would enhance fixed Maui Bus routes.

County DOT, in partnership with consultant Nelson Nygaard, will hold the community meeting to offer microtransit information and gather feedback from residents. Register via Microsoft Teams at https://tinyurl.com/mauimicrotransit.

Stemming from the “Getting on Board Maui Bus Route Study,” a transportation study on the Maui Bus system completed in 2022, microtransit explores ways to supplement or replace Maui Bus fixed routes, especially ones that have low ridership.

County DOT oversees the Maui Bus fixed-route service, commuter service and ADA paratransit service. Find bus schedule information athttps://mauicounty.gov/bus. Download the Maui Bus app on iOS, Android or https://mauibus.org to track a bus in real time and get arrival predictions.

For general information on County DOT, visit https://mauicounty.gov/transportation or call 808-270-7511.