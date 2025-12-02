Maui Surf Forecast for December 03, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:18 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 01:45 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:03 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate, medium period, northwest swell (310-330) will continue to slowly decrease tonight. A series of northwest to north- northwest (310-340 degree) swells are expected during the second half of the week, with each pulse becoming slightly bigger with each passing day. The first pulse, a medium period northwest swell, will begin to fill in on Wednesday, and generate surf just below advisory levels. A slightly larger and longer period pulse is expected on Thursday out of the northwest followed by a slightly larger northwest on Friday. Surf heights should exceed advisory thresholds Thursday through through Friday, with the peak approaching warning levels late Thursday into Friday.

East shore surf will remain small through Wednesday due to weak winds, then become choppier by Thursday as trade winds increase from Thursday through the weekend. Expect minimal background energy for south facing shores through much of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.