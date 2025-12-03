CIM hosts annual fundraiser dinner to benefit the Bob Poulson Scholarship Fund, Dec. 6

Construction Industry of Maui. PC: courtesy

The Construction Industry of Maui hosts its annual fundraiser dinner to benefit the Bob Poulson Scholarship Fund on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Wailea Beach Resort & Spa.

The Bob Poulson Scholarship Fund supports Maui County high school students pursuing careers in the construction and design industry. The scholarship has helped 18 Maui students to date by awarding more than $330,000 since its inception.

The event will also feature the introduction of CIM’s 2026 Advisory Board and a live auction to raise additional funds for scholarships. Guests will enjoy food and live entertainment by Nuff Sedd and Dani Girl.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The scholarship mission of The Construction Industry of Maui is to encourage and shape future leaders of the industry at a time when there is a shortage of qualified professionals and skilled craft workers.

CIM represents roughly 125 member companies and unifies the community by taking on legislative actions, providing scholarships to local students, hosting training seminars, monthly membership meetings, lunch and learns, and undertaking volunteer community projects.

Individual tickets are $300. Member tables of 10 are $2,850. To register, go to 2025 CIM Holiday Party Tickets, Sat, Dec 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

VIP sponsors for the upcoming event include: Discovery Builders, HPM Building Supply, Swinerton, WastePro Hawaii, King Power Systems, PACE Supply, Ikaika Construction, and Alpha Inc.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information visit cimmaui.com.